UPDATE 8:25 pm: According to Sean Ross Sapp, Wyatt revealed got COVID that exacerbated a heart issue.

Ross says there was a lot of positive progress towards a return and recovery but Wyatt suffered a heart attack and passed away.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36, according to WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda was said to dealing with “health complications.”

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” HHH said in a tweet.

The cause of Wyatt’s death has not been released at this time.

Wyatt was known as the leader of the Wyatt Family and also as his in-ring alter-ego The Fiend.

Wyatt won the WWE Championship, the WWE Universal Championship, and two tag team championships in his short career

