(WTRF) Wrestling legend Triple H (HHH) told ESPN that he will never wrestle again.

In an emotional interview, Triple H said he has a defibrillator in his chest after serious heart issues that had him near death.

Triple H shared with Stephen A Smith that he started to cough up blood, and Stephanie, his wife, noticed it, leading to him getting checked out. After getting tests, he was in heart failure and had to go straight to the emergency room.

Triple H says he will no longer compete in in-ring competition.

Real name Paul Michael Levesque, Triple H is the current Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE. He is also the creator and executive producer of the WWE brand NXT.

