There’s the old tradition of getting pinched on St. Patrick’s Day. How about getting ‘stomped?’

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins showed up to The Tonight Show and did just that.

In the video, which can be seen here, a leprechaun was seen dancing on the program and that’s when Rollin’s music hits.

Rollins comes out and hits the leprechaun with his pot of gold and delivers his finishing move ‘The Stomp;