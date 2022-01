FILE – Professional wrestler Rey Mysterio poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film “Andre the Giant” at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. Mysterio was revealed Thursday, Jan 20, 2022, as the cover star of the WWE 2K22 video game. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rey Mysterio was revealed Thursday as the cover star of the WWE 2K22 video game.

The video game is set for a March 11 release.

Mysterio was selected in part to honor his 20-year career with WWE. Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik.

The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-team champions with his father. The video game from developer Visual Concepts is back after a two-year hiatus.