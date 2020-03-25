Yes, We Are Here

State Farm – Taylor Shepherd
- Address: 300 Jefferson Avenue
- Phone: 304-845-4200
- Website: https://shepfamilyagency.com/
State Farm – Tim O’Grady
- Address: 1342 National Road E, Suite D
- Phone: 740-695-9100
- Website: https://www.timquotes.com/
ICR Supply
- Address: 1 Commerce Pkwy
- Phone: 844-427-2020
- Website: http://icrsupply.com/
C.A. House Music
- Address: 52335 National Rd E #8316
- Phone: 800-755-3214
- Website: https://www.cahousemusic.com/
Belmont County Tourism
- Address: 67800 Mall Ring Rd Unit #485
- Phone: 740-695-4359
- Website: https://www.visitbelmontcounty.com/
Bellaire
Long’s Cleaning
- Address: 56285 Key-Bellaire Road
- Phone: 740-676-2178
- Website: https://longscleaning.com/
Canonsburg
J&D Waterproofing & Home Improvements
- Address: 560 West Pike Street
- Phone: 724-746-8870
- Website: https://www.jdwaterproofing.com/
Dundee
Mid-Ohio Exteriors
- Address: 214 Stark Ave
- Phone: 330-763-3373
- Website: https://www.midohioexteriors.com/
Moundsville
Hudson Premier Physical Therapy
- Address: 132 Lafayette Ave
- Phone: 304-845-9550
- Website: https://www.hudsonpremier.com/
J&D Ked’s Ace Hardware
- Address: 134 Lafayette Ave
- Phone: 304-845-1400
- Website: http://www.kedsacehardware.com/
St. Clairsville
Jeff’s Auto Body & Collision Center
- Address: 301 S Market Street
- Phone: 740-695-5875
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/jeffsautobodyshop1stinquality/
