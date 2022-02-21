According to TMZ, one of the most loved performers on ‘America’s Got Talent’ has died.

WATCH ‘Nightbirde’ perform ‘It’s Okay’

Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski has died after battling cancer at the age of 31.

TMZ says cancer had spread to Nightbirde’s lungs, spine and liver.

‘Nightbirde’ received fame after her tearjerking performance on AGT

Her performance moved the judge’s so much she was awarded the golden buzzer by Simon Cowell.

After a standing ovation, the compliments from the judges rained down on her, and eventually, so did the gold confetti.

“It’s funny because singers come on and, and I, and I think about authenticity, that you know when you feel it, when it moves you. That felt like the most authentic thing I have heard this season,” said judge Howie Mandell.

“It was powerful. It was heartfelt and I think you’re amazing,” gushed judge Sofia Vergara.

“You gave me chills. I mean, your voice is so beautiful to listen to. It was beautiful all the way around,” added judge Heidi Klum.

“Your voice is stunning. Absolutely stunning!” Simon Cowell declared. “And I, I totally agree with what Howie said. You know, about authenticity. There was something about that song and the way you just almost casually told us what you’ve been going through.”

Marczewski then addressed the judges directly.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore, before you decide to be happy,” she told them.

Which made Cowell give a deep, ponderous look.

“There are, however, there have been some great singers this year,” he then added with a slight smile. “And, I’m not going to give you a yes. I’m going to give you something else.”

And with that, Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer in dramatic fashion.

Her song ‘It’s Okay’ on AGT has had over 39,169,533 views.

AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted about Nightbirde Monday, saying she was a “bright inspirational light in all all our lives.”

“We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her,” he wrote.

This is a breaking news story, stick with 7News for updates.